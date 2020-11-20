With cases of COVID-19 spiking across the state, the Newsom administration announces a curfew for counties with the highest rates of transmission. Dr. Bob Wachter, chair of the UCSF Department of Medicine, joins Marisa and Guy Marzorati to react to the announcement, and shares his thoughts on Governor Newsom's leadership, coronavirus response during the presidential transition, vaccine development and weighing joy and risk during the pandemic.
Political Breakdown
Dr. Bob Wachter on California's Coronavirus Curfew and Pandemic Leadership
28 min
A volunteer wearing facemask and face shield checks for Covid-19 test appointments from motorists arriving at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California on October 8, 2020. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
