Thousands of Homeless People Were Placed in Hotels Due to COVID-19. Now, Many Are Homeless Again

Despite the low percentage of people who’ve made it into housing so far, Freinkel still thinks Project Roomkey has been a success. Placing any number of people who have been homeless into permanent housing should be lauded, she said.

“The point [of Project Roomkey] is an emergency intervention to prevent the most vulnerable people from being exposed to COVID-19,” she said. “Considering all the barriers and the lack of available housing, it’s a great accomplishment that even some people were able to obtain permanent housing.”

Hotels Closing

San Francisco had planned to close seven its Project Roomkey hotels by Dec. 21, though a city spokesperson said the new state funding would provide more flexibility to keep them open longer if needed. Officials have not given a timeline for how long those hotels might stay open, and have said they plan to move forward with moving people out of the hotels. Those hotels currently have about 500 people staying in them.

The city plans to phase out its remaining 22 hotels by June.

San Francisco supervisors on Thursday urged officials to keep all the hotels open for as long as possible and said they planned to introduce legislation to mandate that everyone in the hotels gets placed into permanent housing. The press conference followed a small demonstration earlier this week, when dozens of homeless advocates took to the streets to protest the hotel closures.

"The weather is getting colder, COVID cases are surging, and we need to get this right," Supervisor Matt Haney said Thursday. "The hotels are a critical tool to keep people off the streets."

But Stewart-Kahn told KQED the hotel program is not sustainable. Rooms cost roughly $260 per night, she said, compared to between $70 to $90 for other types of housing. The hotel rooms come with three meals a day, laundry service, wellness checks, security guards and case management.

“These are extremely expensive compared to other solutions,” Stewart-Kahn said in an interview. “They were always intended to be temporary.”

Stewart-Kahn said the city is committed to making sure everyone in the hotels would be transferred to “short, medium or long-term” placements when they leave and that she believes there is adequate capacity available.

“We can try to wait until there is perfection, but we are never going to get there,” she said. “This is an opportunity to end homelessness for more people in San Francisco than anyone in our field has ever gotten the opportunity to do.”

Following the governor's announcement of more funding this week, Deborah Bouck, a spokesperson for San Francisco's Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing, said it wasn't clear yet how much additional funding the city would get, or when.

"We look forward to incorporating these resources along with early learnings from the (rehousing) process to inform San Francisco's rehousing plan," she said.

Christa said she expects to find out in the next week whether she will get a permanent home or temporary housing. She fractured her ankle in three places in August, she said, and it’s still healing.

“There’s the fear that there may not be a match,” Christa said. “And my ankle won’t be close to well.”

But, she said, she's already met with a housing coordinator who is working to get her a permanent home.

"I'm hopeful, but I'm not counting chickens," Christa said. "I'm waiting for them to hatch."

Different Counties, Different Approaches

While some counties are winding down their programs, others are keeping their hotels open. Officials in San Francisco, Alameda and Marin counties have all said they’re closing some hotels because they’re concerned the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) would stop reimbursing them.

FEMA pays for 75% of the cost of running the hotels as part of the emergency response to the coronavirus. California counties have been relying on additional federal funding from the CARES Act, which is set to expire at the end of the year, as well as other state grants or local funding to make up the remaining 25%.

Robert Barker, a spokesman for FEMA, said the federal agency would continue providing reimbursement on a month-to-month basis for the emergency shelters as long as there is need.





