California Found Hotels for 10,000 Homeless Residents. What Next?

In the Bay Area’s nine counties, officials have leased a total of 5,169 rooms, with individuals and families living in 3,339 of them, according to the state’s Department of Social Services. And so far, FEMA has agreed to provide a 75% reimbursement to counties for the rooms through June 30, unless the federal agency agrees to an extension.

Newsom’s May budget proposal included $600 million in federal funds from the CARES Act to help counties purchase the hotels – but it’s unclear where the money will come from to operate the hotels and provide services for the people who live there after FEMA's subsidies end.

Devil in the Details

Contra Costa County spends roughly $2.5 million a month to house 550 people in five hotels. That includes the cost of the rooms, plus food, staffing and supportive services, said Jaime Jenett, a spokesperson for the county office of Health, Housing and Homeless Services. The leases will end in August unless extended, she said.

“There’s the initial outlay of purchasing a hotel, and then there is the ongoing costs of actually running programs,” Jenett said. “And a lot of what the future looks like depends on funding.”

Kerry Abbott, director of Alameda County’s Office of Homeless Care and Coordination, says it’s likely costs will fall when the facilities become permanent and social distancing protocols are lifted.

Alameda County estimates the cost of providing housing with supportive services to formerly homeless people to be about $40 per household, compared to about $100 per household during the pandemic.

That's because there are higher transportation, medical and cleaning costs associated with providing housing during a public health emergency, she said.

For hotel guests who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are awaiting test results, Abbott said, transportation is “much more expensive because we can only move one or two people at a time to allow for distancing.”

But whether Alameda County purchases the actual hotels where guests are staying right now remains to be seen. Not all of the hotels have a suitable layout for long-term use, Abbott said, especially for an older population with mobility impairments.

And others are "further along in their lifetime and need significant rehabilitation," she said.

That’s true of several of the hotels being leased throughout the Bay Area. At the Hotel Whitcomb, Alan Tolbert said it can take several hours for shower water to drain due to a persistent clog.

“It’s unsanitary,” he said. “I’ve been asking staff for weeks to solve this problem.”