Over One Million Coronavirus Infections Confirmed in California

California has now reached one million confirmed coronavirus infections. This comes nearly 10 months after the first cases were confirmed here.

San Francisco Lawyers Say ICE Misled Federal Judge About Coronavirus Outbreak

San Francisco lawyers representing immigrants detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement say the agency ignored CDC protocols, and misled a federal judge about the causes of a coronavirus outbreak at an ICE jail in Bakersfield.

Reporter: Tyche Hendricks, KQED

A Smooth Election in California Despite Manufactured Suspicions

Well over 150 million Americans cast ballots this year. And in California, a majority of the more than 15 million votes cast were sent by mail after Governor Newsom issued an Executive Order to ensure all registered voters in the state would get a mail-in ballot.

Guest: Guy Marzorati, KQED