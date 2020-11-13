Golden Gate Bridge District Considers Layoffs, Major Toll Hike as COVID-19 Fiscal Crisis Deepens

"Every day we send some bus drivers home without driving," Mulligan said. "They're great employees, but we don't have work for them because no one's riding the bus. And every day we have ferry staff painting curbs and bollards in the parking lot to keep them actively working. The question is ... should we pay and keep them on the payroll even though we don't have the work they're hired for?"

The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1575, which represents bus drivers who may be laid off, has pushed back against the district's proposals, saying the agency should dip into its $219 million in capital reserves before imposing toll increases or layoffs.

District management laid out its crisis proposals in a budget memo to board members earlier this week. The memo advised the board that if no action is taken on tolls, layoffs or furloughs, "then, by default, the board will be deciding to spend its Capital Reserves to pay employees for whom there is no work."

The Golden Gate Bridge district is just one of several big Bay Area transit agencies facing tough choices as the pandemic continues to suppress ridership and revenue.

The BART board of directors is scheduled to hear a staff presentation next week on a range of cost-cutting scenarios, including possible new service cuts and offering early retirement incentives to try to reduce its workforce. AC Transit in the East Bay and the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in the South Bay are also contemplating further service reductions in coming months.