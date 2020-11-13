The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed the agency that runs the Golden Gate Bridge and its associated transit service into a fiscal corner where nearly all of the region’s public transportation operators may soon find themselves.
Golden Gate Bridge District Considers Layoffs, Major Toll Hike as COVID-19 Fiscal Crisis Deepens
Faced with a disastrous decline in fare and toll revenue because of coronavirus shelter-at-home orders, and with federal emergency relief finds drying up, the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District's board of directors will meet Friday to discuss a series of draconian proposals to close a projected $48 million deficit and keep transit services running.
The alternatives include:
- Cutting 205 staff positions, including 88 bus drivers and 21 ferry deck hands. If the board approves this option, layoffs would occur Dec. 5.
- Imposing a $2 toll "surcharge" on southbound cars and motorcycles that would raise the cost of crossing the bridge to $9.70 per trip for FasTrak users and $10.70 for drivers billed for single trips.
- A hybrid plan that would include a $1.25 toll increase and require the district’s union workers to be furloughed one day a week — equivalent to a 20% cut in pay. Raising tolls would require a public hearing, which would be held Nov. 23.
The board — whose 9 a.m. meeting is open to the public via teleconference — will also consider furloughs for management staff that would be equivalent to a 10% pay cut.
"We're in a financial crisis — we need to either raise revenues or reduce costs," Denis Mulligan, the bridge district's general manager and CEO, said on KQED's Forum program Thursday. "We should put all options on the table and ask the public what they think."
The district has dramatically reduced bus and ferry service during the pandemic, and Mulligan said cost cutting would inevitably involve layoffs.
"Our biggest expense is people," he said. "We need to reduce the number of people we employ, even though they're great people and great employees."
Mulligan also argued that the district simply can't afford to continue paying employees for whom there's currently little need.
"Every day we send some bus drivers home without driving," Mulligan said. "They're great employees, but we don't have work for them because no one's riding the bus. And every day we have ferry staff painting curbs and bollards in the parking lot to keep them actively working. The question is ... should we pay and keep them on the payroll even though we don't have the work they're hired for?"
The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1575, which represents bus drivers who may be laid off, has pushed back against the district's proposals, saying the agency should dip into its $219 million in capital reserves before imposing toll increases or layoffs.
District management laid out its crisis proposals in a budget memo to board members earlier this week. The memo advised the board that if no action is taken on tolls, layoffs or furloughs, "then, by default, the board will be deciding to spend its Capital Reserves to pay employees for whom there is no work."
The Golden Gate Bridge district is just one of several big Bay Area transit agencies facing tough choices as the pandemic continues to suppress ridership and revenue.
The BART board of directors is scheduled to hear a staff presentation next week on a range of cost-cutting scenarios, including possible new service cuts and offering early retirement incentives to try to reduce its workforce. AC Transit in the East Bay and the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in the South Bay are also contemplating further service reductions in coming months.