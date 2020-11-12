KQED is a proud member of
As Emergency Funds Run Out, Golden Gate Bridge Considers Toll Hike
Forum

As Emergency Funds Run Out, Golden Gate Bridge Considers Toll Hike

Michael Krasny
at 9:40 AM
Waves crash against a rock at Baker Beach near the Golden Gate Bridge August 23, 2007 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District will vote Friday whether or not to raise the Golden Gate Bridge toll by $2. With car traffic, along with bus and ferry ridership, way down because of the pandemic, the agency is facing a $48 million deficit. Officials say federal emergency funds being used to pay employees will run out at the end of this month. We’ll get the details.

Guests:

Mallory Moench, staff writer, San Francisco Chronicle

Denis Mulligan, general manager, Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District

