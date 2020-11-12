The Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District will vote Friday whether or not to raise the Golden Gate Bridge toll by $2. With car traffic, along with bus and ferry ridership, way down because of the pandemic, the agency is facing a $48 million deficit. Officials say federal emergency funds being used to pay employees will run out at the end of this month. We’ll get the details.
As Emergency Funds Run Out, Golden Gate Bridge Considers Toll Hike
at 9:40 AM
Waves crash against a rock at Baker Beach near the Golden Gate Bridge August 23, 2007 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Guests:
Mallory Moench, staff writer, San Francisco Chronicle
Denis Mulligan, general manager, Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District
