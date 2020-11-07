Is California as Progressive as the Rest of the Country Thinks We Are?

Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast.

The rest of the nation perceives California as a giant blue monolith, a liberal and progressive stronghold. But the reality is many of the statewide measures backed by progressives this year, from rent control to affirmative action, didn’t pass. The California Report Magazine recaps the “mixed bag” of statewide election results.

What Does the Vote Say About Who We Are As a State?

Host Sasha Khokha talks with Scott Shafer, Senior Editor for KQED’s California Politics and Government Desk, about what this election says about who we are, and where we’re headed.

A New Citizen Casts His Ballot with His Daughter

Some California voters are casting a ballot for the first time, during a pandemic and a contentious national election. Raul Alvarez lives on Catalina Island. He and his 23-year-old daughter Diana filled out their ballots together this year. This was her second time voting, but her dad’s first, since he just became a U.S. citizen in 2018. She sat down to talk with him about finally casting a vote.

Mixed Results On Measures Around Enfranchisement, Criminal Justice Reform

Several statewide propositions this time around had to do with expanding the number of Californians who could cast a vote at the ballot box—as well as some measures around criminal justice reform. Host Sasha Khokha talks with Guy Marzorati from the California Politics and Government Desk at KQED to talk about the fates of Propositions 17, 18, 20 and 25.