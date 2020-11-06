Trump Support Grew Among Latinos in California and Nationally, Poll Finds

“There was little outreach by the Democrats and the Biden campaign,” said Segura, dean of the Luskin School of Public Affairs at UCLA. “And there's an important lesson here. I think the one place where President Trump did invest in Latinos is in South Florida, and he was rewarded for that. So investment matters, being on the ground matters.”

In Florida, 38% of Latinos voted for Trump, including a majority of Cuban Americans, according to the election eve poll. That level of support for Trump’s reelection led to concern among more liberal voters in the hours after the polls closed, as well as reminders on social media that the 60 million Latinos in the U.S. have never been a monolithic group.

“People look for simple metrics,” said Louis DeSipio, a professor of political science at UC Irvine who has studied Latino voters for decades. “And any community is diverse, not just in national origin, but in terms of generation, the region they live in. That’s reality.”

In previous elections, between a quarter and a third of Latinos have typically voted for Republican presidential candidates nationwide, with the GOP usually getting better results in states like Texas and Florida, he said.

One of the millions of Californians who voted to reelect the president was David Hernandez, chair of the Los Angeles Hispanic Republican Club. The retired insurance adjuster and business owner identifies as a third-generation American of Mexican descent.

He said Trump is a better candidate to promote economic prosperity, as the country experienced in the years before the pandemic.

Some observers point out that Trump inherited a flourishing economy from the Obama administration. But Hernandez believes the president’s fiscal and tax policies contributed to the pre-pandemic growth and should eventually lift the country from its current economic slump.

“The fiscal policies and prosperity over the past almost four years has really been the deciding factor,” said Hernandez, 72. “So I think a lot of the support is because of the policies, not because of the personality of Donald Trump.”