Tourism Trickles Back as SF Recommends (But Doesn't Require) a Quarantine for Holiday Season Travelers

One of the most obvious signs of tourism’s potential comeback to San Francisco ought to be the sight of the massive Skystar Observation Wheel, creating countless Instagram moments as it gently rotates above the tree tops of Golden Gate Park.

Or so you’d think.

On a sunny weekday afternoon, dozens of people wait in line to take the 10 to-12 minute ride on the Ferris wheel-style attraction.

But those riders generally aren't visitors to the Bay Area.

"We're mainly seeing San Francisco locals and people from surrounding counties," said Skystar greeter David Saffold as he checked people's temperatures at the ride's entrance and directed them to the line. Saffold said he’s yet to meet a single real tourist since the wheel finally opened for business on Oct. 21 — an opening that had been delayed for many months because of COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders.

But he said people from San Francisco and surrounding counties have been showing up in droves, despite the $18 per adult ticket price. (Kids and seniors pay $12 to ride.)