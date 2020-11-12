California Voters Pass Proposition 19, Expanding Property Tax Breaks for Seniors

Voters approved Proposition 19, expanding property tax savings for older Californians who are looking to downsize to a new home — and bring their lower property tax rates with them. The measure's passage also ends an inheritance tax loophole, potentially increasing state tax revenue by tens of millions of dollars, a large chunk of which is expected to go to a dedicated wildfire fund.

The Associated Press called the contest Wednesday, after the measure received 51% of the more than 15.3 million votes cast. Its passage gives a big victory to the California Association of Realtors, which made major changes to a similar initiative in 2018 that voters rejected by 20 percentage points.

The revamped proposal, which includes tax hikes for property heirs, passed the state Legislature with bipartisan support and got the endorsement of Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Democratic Party.

Proposition 19 packs a lot of ideas into one measure: It would give new property tax breaks to older homeowners who move, increase property taxes for people who inherit property from their parents, and generate additional revenue for fighting wildfires.

The measure allows empty nesters to downsize without incurring a huge tax increase. Homeowners 55 and older could buy a more expensive property anywhere in the state and bring along their lower property tax rate from their old home, and blend it with their new home value to reduce their tax payments.