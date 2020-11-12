KQED is a proud member of
California Voters Pass Proposition 19, Expanding Property Tax Breaks for Seniors
Molly Solomon
Proposition 19 will give property tax breaks to older homeowners buying new properties. (KQED/Beth LaBerge)

Voters approved Proposition 19, expanding property tax savings for older Californians who are looking to downsize to a new home — and bring their lower property tax rates with them. The measure's passage also ends an inheritance tax loophole, potentially increasing state tax revenue by tens of millions of dollars, a large chunk of which is expected to go to a dedicated wildfire fund.

The Associated Press called the contest Wednesday, after the measure received 51% of the more than 15.3 million votes cast. Its passage gives a big victory to the California Association of Realtors, which made major changes to a similar initiative in 2018 that voters rejected by 20 percentage points.

The revamped proposal, which includes tax hikes for property heirs, passed the state Legislature with bipartisan support and got the endorsement of Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Democratic Party.

Proposition 19 packs a lot of ideas into one measure: It would give new property tax breaks to older homeowners who move, increase property taxes for people who inherit property from their parents, and generate additional revenue for fighting wildfires.

The measure allows empty nesters to downsize without incurring a huge tax increase. Homeowners 55 and older could buy a more expensive property anywhere in the state and bring along their lower property tax rate from their old home, and blend it with their new home value to reduce their tax payments.

Proposition 19 would also expand those property tax benefits to homeowners who have lost property from natural disasters like wildfires or for those who have a severe disability. But those affected homeowners make up a tiny share, less than 1%, of the total number of households expected to benefit from Proposition 19, according to analysis from the California Budget & Policy Center.

Normally when people in California buy a new home, their property taxes go through the roof. That’s because California assesses property taxes based on the value of your home when you bought it — not its current market value — and those taxes can only go up a certain amount each year. So the longer that Californians have owned their homes, the less they pay in property taxes. This is the legacy of Proposition 13, which voters approved in 1978.

The second piece of Proposition 19 would remove a tax break for people who inherit property, and opt to rent it out or keep it as a second home, instead of living in it. The nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office estimates it would bring in tens of millions of dollars a year to state and local governments. A big chunk of that revenue would go to wildfire protection and local schools.

The real estate industry heavily funded the Proposition 19 campaign, with more than $40 million alone from the California Association of Realtors. Supporters argued removing these restrictions would encourage more home sales and free up inventory in a state with a severe housing shortage. Opponents said Proposition 19 could be a boon for the real estate industry, which would benefit from the increase in home sales expected from this measure.

Opponents of the measure, like the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, also said it unfairly taxes heirs who receive property from their parents or grandparents. A handful of newspaper editorials, including the San Jose Mercury News and the Los Angeles Times, argued it also pokes more holes into an inequitable tax code that already benefits homeowners who tend to be whiter and wealthier than renters.