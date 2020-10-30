'Just Vote': Why These Riders Delivered Their Ballots on Horseback

The riders didn’t need a permit for the day’s event, said Gore, because the city of Oakland considers horses similar to vehicles — as long as they ride responsibly and observe traffic rules.

The Oakland march was one of several similar events taking place around the country, including in Maryland and Pennsylvania, as part of “Fuck Talking, Go Vote,” a project of the Compton Cowboys.

With stables located in the heart of the city of Compton, the Cowboys’ mission is to “provide a positive influence on inner-city youth and to combat negative stereotypes about African-Americans.” When the Unstoppable Voter Project offered funding to support creative ways to get people to the polls, Cowboys co-founder Randy Savvy had an idea.

“We wanted it to be loud and very different and something that will create shock value,” Savvy said, who is also known by the last name Hook. “It’s all about getting people out and community and civic engagement and participating in the democratic process.”

In their video, the Cowboys make a powerful pitch for voting: “The future of our country is at stake.”

“I always felt like the cowboy represents being a force for some type of change, like a trailblazer,” Savvy says in the video. “Somebody who, when there wasn’t a way, they made one.”

“People have a lot of reason to feel that their vote doesn’t matter right now and to be disillusioned by what we’re calling a democracy that isn’t actually serving the people,” said co-coordinator Gore. “It points to this idea that your vote is your voice and you can talk as much as you want, … but the way we effect change in the system is through voting.”

Noble’s nonprofit Humble also filmed a video, “Ride Out to Vote,” featuring riders galloping across the Bay Area, from Fort Funston to Wildcat Canyon Park to Gilroy. The video plays on a Pony Express theme.

“Every vote counts. Get yours in by Nov. 3,” the video concludes.