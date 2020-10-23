The Beginnings of San Quentin's COVID-19 Outbreak

On Tuesday, a California court ruled that officials at San Quentin State Prison have to either transfer or release half of the facility's population. That's because the outbreak at San Quentin got so bad that roughly 2,200 people got sick with COVID-19. 28 people have died.

Today, we're revisiting how the outbreak first started at the beginning of the summer — and what incarcerated people and their loved ones were warning and worrying about at the time.

Guest: Kate Wolffe, KQED reporter

This episode originally aired on June 26, 2020.