In California, Suburban Women Are Turning Away From Trump

Still, Trump thinks he’s tapped into what women voters are looking for. At the end of the day, he thinks that could overshadow any issues they have with his personality.
"You know what women want? More than anything else? They want safety, security and they want to be able to have their houses," Trump said at a recent rally in North Carolina.
That message resonated with Chico resident Jenni Schaeffer, who is 56 years old and lives alone. She said Trump is a narcissist and drives her crazy. But she’s also worried about her safety and is planning to get a concealed carry permit.
“When it comes to policies and stuff, I don't want someone taking my guns away," Schaeffer said. "As a woman, that's my only equalizer. And I think Biden and Harris will take that away from me.”
Schaeffer is also strongly anti-abortion, another policy she aligns with Trump on. So, while she doesn’t like his tweets or the things he says, she’ll likely vote to give him a second term. And as the election draws closer, Trump is hoping there are more women like her who back his policies, if not his persona.