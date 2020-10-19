In California, Suburban Women Are Turning Away From Trump

But Bonnie Keller, a 64-year-old woman who lives in a suburban area in Fresno, said she's not swayed by Trump's argument. Keller said she’s Christian and leans Republican, but Trump’s crude demeanor turns her off. She didn’t vote for him in 2016 and won’t vote for him now.

“I just wasn't impressed from the get go," Keller said. "That is just my complete distaste of his behavior. It is not professional in my book. He is not a leader who has qualities I respect and admire.”

More women appear to be coming around to Keller's way of thinking. Exit polls show Trump won 49% of suburban voters in the 2016 presidential election, in which he also won 52% of the votes cast by white women.

The numbers look different this time around.

“The polling is showing that Trump is losing support among women, period," said Mindy Romero, director of the Center for Inclusive Democracy at University of Southern California. “Particularly when it comes to his demeanor. Some of the things that he said, the actions he’s taken with regard to the coronavirus, with race relations.”