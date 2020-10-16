KQED is a proud member of
What Mutual Aid Means — And Why It's Worth Protecting
What Mutual Aid Means — And Why It’s Worth Protecting

Devin KatayamaAlan MontecilloEricka Cruz Guevarra
Members of the Oakland Mutual Aid Collective hand out masks to 4demonstrators at a protest against police violence in Oakland on June 3, 2020. (Beth LeBerge/KQED)

Community fridges have been popping up all over the Bay since the pandemic began as a form of mutual aid, which has deep roots here. There's a long history of this kind of community care, especially around food insecurity.

Private companies have also used similar language to describe some of their own efforts. But KQED food writer and columnist Ruth Gebreyesus writes that the values of mutual aid are distinct — and worth protecting.

Guest: Ruth Gebreyesus, food reporter and columnist for KQED Arts and Culture

