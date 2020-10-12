KQED is a proud member of
The Digital Divide for Latino Immigrant Families in Oakland
The Bay

Devin KatayamaAlan MontecilloEricka Cruz Guevarra
Veronica Macario's 10-year-old son is a student at Manzanita Community School. (Photo Courtesy of Harvey Castro)

Distance learning is hard enough. And once you get past acquiring the technology needed to make it happen, there’s an additional step for many immigrant families and Indigenous-language speakers: figuring out how to log on and communicate with your teachers. In Oakland Unified School District, where about half of students speak a language other than English at home, supporting all students has been a struggle.

Guests: Madeleine Bair, founding director of El Tímpano and Ashley McBride, Education Equity reporter for The Oaklandside

You can find the full story at The Oaklandside.

