Crews Make Gains on Glass Fire, Allowing Thousands of Residents to Return Home

More than 2,700 firefighters continued to work in revolving 24-hour shifts on the Glass Fire, one of the state's top firefighting priorities among the 23 major blazes currently burning across California. Fire officials on Monday offered a fairly optimistic outlook, reporting no major movement of the fire for several days near the communities of St. Helena and Calistoga on the eastern side of the Napa Valley, as well as to the east, near the hillside community of Angwin.

“Everything's looking really good. we've had no movement of the fire in there,” said Cal Fire Battalion Chief Sean Norman at a Monday morning briefing.

Control lines in Sonoma County's Sugarloaf Ridge State Park had also held through the weekend, Norman said, blocking flames from reaching the adjacent community of Kenwood. And further west, on the Highway 12 corridor into the community of Oakmont on the outskirts of Santa Rosa, the fire hadn't advanced in over four days, he added. All operations in that area are now centered around “mopping up” hot spots, with most evacuation orders reduced to warnings.

“We’re feeling good about our lines,” Norman said. “We don’t consider the fire contained or controlled — it’ll be weeks before we get to that benchmark. But that doesn’t mean we feel an imminent threat to any specific community.”

On Sunday, officials reduced evacuation orders to warnings for both the Oakmont and Kenwood communities, as well as those living along the Porter Creek Road corridor and the Mark West Springs drainage.





“Welcome back all the residents of Oakmont. I'm glad your home,” said Santa Rosa Fire Chief Tony Gossner on Monday morning, urging residents to stay off the roads if possible.

In Napa County, residents of Calistoga — who had been under evacuation orders since last Monday — were also allowed to return to their homes Sunday, even as new evacuation orders were issued for areas to the north near Mount St. Helena and into the southern edge of Lake County.





That region, of steep, rugged terrain and heavy fuel loads, remained the biggest challenge for firefighters, where shifting winds on Sunday repelled ground crews and sent a huge tower of smoke high above the ridge, Norman said.