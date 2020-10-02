SOLD OUT: New KQED Podcast Explores Root Causes, Potential Solutions to California's Housing Crisis

Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast.

Here's How California Is Turning Hotels Into Housing for Formerly Homeless People

California is the land of record-breaking home prices and climbing rents. But it’s also a place where on any given night, more than 150,000 people live in tents and cars, RVs and shelters. So many wild extremes. But what can we do about it? That’s the question a new KQED podcast is tackling. It’s called SOLD OUT: Rethinking Housing in America. It explores how the pandemic has complicated housing for so many people, and looks at some possible solutions. This week on The California Report Magazine, we’ll hear the first episode, and learn about the roots of California’s homeless crisis, as well as recent efforts to house people struggling with homelessness in hotels. SOLD OUT is hosted and reported by KQED housing reporters Erin Baldassari and Molly Solomon.