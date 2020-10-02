Tori Verber Salazar: The Central Valley District Attorney Pushing for Criminal Justice Reform

As California ballot measure campaigns heat up, CalMatters reporter Laurel Rosenhall joins Marisa and Scott to discuss her story about the ballot endorsements of Alice Huffman, the California NAACP President who is also a professional campaign consultant. Then, San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar joins to discuss her family's law enforcement background, the barriers to reform among prosecutors, the new progressive Prosecutors Alliance of California, and her thoughts on Proposition 20.