New Alliance of Progressive DAs to Push Criminal Justice Reform in California

Dubbed the Prosecutors Alliance of California, the group and its advocacy arm plan to campaign for and against state legislation, ballot initiatives and candidate races, with an eye on “modern and sustainable approaches to achieving safety and community health.”

Cristine Soto DeBerry, executive director of the newly formed alliance, says it will be actively involved in lobbying and educating state lawmakers in Sacramento as well as pushing back against ballot measures its members consider harmful, such as Proposition 20 on the ballot this November, which would roll back a number of recent statewide criminal justice reforms, making it harder for some state inmates to get parole and easier for others to be sent to prison or jail. The group will also serve as a resource for prosecutors who want to implement new policies and receive training on how to do so.

In this moment of widespread protests against systemic racism and distrust in the criminal justice system, members of the group say it’s crucial for diverse voices within the law enforcement community to be heard in an effort to help restore confidence in the system.

Salazar freely admits this is not the group she expected to be working with. Boudin is a former public defender, while Gascón angered many of his law enforcement colleagues by helping write and push Proposition 47, one of the most sweeping statewide criminal justice reforms in years.

But, Salazar said, it actually fits quite well with her philosophy of public safety — she notes that for years, California increased spending on law enforcement and incarceration, but that it never correlated with lower crime or recidivism rates.

“I will definitely get backlash for this. I didn’t start my career thinking I'm going to be sitting next to these guys,” she said. “I had to have that very difficult conversation with myself as to what was my ethical and moral responsibility and what was my fiscal responsibility to my community. And how do I start healing it by building trust and transparency.”