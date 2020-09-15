New Alliance of Progressive DAs to Push Criminal Justice Reform in California

The group aims to be a counter voice to existing state law enforcement associations, who have wielded immense power in California, supporting and sometimes funding many of the state’s harshest sentencing laws and opposing most reform efforts.
Even as California has become more progressive and voters have been willing to embrace change, those associations have remained incredibly conservative, DeBerry notes.
That’s in part, she says, because most of those groups give equal voice to every county — meaning that Los Angeles County, with a population of 10 million, has the same weight as Alpine County, with its 1,100 residents.
“What is clear is that the criminal justice system we have had in this country no longer serves our best interests and arguably never did serve our best interests,” DeBerry said, pointing to the absence within the law enforcement community of any strong collective voice pushing for change.
"And that has made it much harder, I think, for reform to prevail, because we've ended up in a conversation, a false conversation, that suggests there's a dichotomy between reform and safety,” she said.
Salazar echoes that frustration, saying she’s clashed with other California prosecutors over their position that any change will lead to violence in the streets; and over their insistence that even when voters have approved reforms, they didn't really know what they were voting for.
“I find that very insulting. I am a voter and I take my voting responsibility very seriously,” she said, noting that reforms like Proposition 47 passed with nearly 60% of the vote. “So, are you really saying 60 to 65% of our community is uneducated and ignorant and didn't know what they were voting for?”
In her book “Charged,” journalist Emily Bazelon examines how the overarching power of local prosecutors has helped further mass incarceration in the United States — and how some progressive DAs are seeking to reverse that trend. A group like the Prosecutors Alliance, she says, stands to make a real difference in debates around criminal justice reform, particularly in Sacramento, where law enforcement has traditionally spoken with one voice.