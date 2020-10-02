The North Bay Journalist Providing Vital Fire Information for Her Neighbors

North Bay journalist Sarah Stierch has become a resource for locals looking for critical fire information, down to their specific block. That’s because when the North Bay was burning in 2017, she knew the streets and roads and homes intimately enough to gain the trust of her neighbors seeking information. But aside from the latest fire reports, she’s also been a compassionate voice for many people during these traumatic times.

Guest: Sarah Stierch, writer and freelance journalist in Sonoma

Consider supporting Sarah’s work by donating to her Venmo or PayPal accounts.