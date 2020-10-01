Newsom Signs Bills to Study Slavery Reparations, Close State Youth Lockups

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a slew of bills today aimed at tackling systemic racism and making the criminal justice system more fair for all Californians — in part by abolishing the state juvenile justice system and by creating a task force aimed at considering reparations for slavery.
Under one of the new laws, California will create a nine-member task force to document the institution of slavery and recommend the form of compensation that should be awarded and who it should be awarded to. Under a separate bill, the state will eventually abolish state juvenile justice detention centers, moving responsibility to the county level starting next summer.