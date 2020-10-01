Newsom Signs Bills to Study Slavery Reparations, Close State Youth Lockups

Newsom also signed into law bills that aim to tackle racism in the legal system by reducing discrimination in jury selection and another prohibiting the use of race, ethnicity or national origin when convicting someone of a crime. That bill, AB 2542 by San Jose Assemblyman Ash Kalra, will make it far easier to challenge past convictions where defendants believe that racial bias was a key factor.

The governor also signed a bill banning chokeholds, or carotid restraints, by police — a promise he made after George Floyd's death this summer. And he signed a measure requiring the state Attorney General to investigate fatal police shootings of unarmed people.

“As a nation, we can only truly thrive when every one of us has the opportunity to thrive,” Newsom said in a written statement after signing the reparations bill and several others. “Our painful history of slavery has evolved into structural racism and bias built into and permeating throughout our democratic and economic institutions.”