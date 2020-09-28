North Bay Fires Grow Rapidly, Force Thousands to Flee in Santa Rosa and Napa Valley

Cal Fire crews, assisted by dozens of mutual aid municipal fire companies, continued to scramble Monday to save homes and rescue residents trapped by rapidly advancing flames.
Residents of the Oakmont Gardens assisted living home in Santa Rosa boarded brightly lit city buses overnight, some wearing bathrobes and using walkers. They wore masks to protect against the coronavirus as orange flames marked the dark sky.
Flames also engulfed the Chateau Boswell Winery north of St. Helena. The Adventist Health St. Helena hospital suspended care and transferred all patients elsewhere, according to a statement on its website.
“We just don’t have words,” state Sen. Mike McGuire, a Democrat who represents Healdsburg, told KTVU-2 in Oakland. “It’s an incredibly trying and emotional time right now.”
Evacuations were also ordered Monday in Shasta County as the Zogg Fire spread over 23 square miles (59 square kilometers). Residences are widely scattered in the forested area, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southwest of the city of Redding in a region torched just two years ago by the massive and deadly Carr Fire — infamously remembered for producing a huge tornado-like fire whirl.
The causes of the new fires were under investigation.
Numerous studies in recent years have linked bigger wildfires in America to global warming from the burning of coal, oil and gas, especially because climate change has made California much drier. A drier California means plants are more flammable.
During the weekend, Pacific Gas & Electric turned off electricity to targeted areas where the winds raised the potential for arcing or other power equipment damage that could spark new fires.
So far this year, more than 8,100 California wildfires have scorched 5,780 square miles (14,970 square kilometers), destroyed more than 7,000 buildings and killed 26 people.
Latest Evacuation Information
Sonoma County evacuation map
Napa County evacuation map
Napa County Evacuation Information: https://local.nixle.com/napa-county-oes/
City of Calistoga Evacuation Information: https://local.nixle.com/city-of-calistoga/
Sonoma County Evacuation Information: https://local.nixle.com/sonoma-county-sheriffs-office/l
Santa Rosa Evacuation Information: https://local.nixle.com/santa-rosa-police-department/; https://srcity.org/3365/Evacuation-Orders
Latest Evacuation Center Information
Sonoma County shelters
Napa County shelters
KQED's Matthew Green and Dan Brekke contributed to this story, with additional reporting from the Associated Press.
Tell us what you want to know about emergency evacuations during a global pandemic: