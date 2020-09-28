North Bay Fires Grow Rapidly, Force Thousands to Flee in Santa Rosa and Napa Valley

"This isn't our first rodeo experiencing this," said Santa Rosa Mayor Tom Schwedhelm, urging residents to have go-bags ready and immediately evacuate when told to do so.

"When you get the word to go, please go. Don't think about it. Don't try to stay back," he said. "We're all in this together."

"It is very unfortunate. I live in the Coffey Park area, so we're very familiar with this," he added, referencing a neighborhood decimated by the 2017 Tubbs Fire. "Unfortunately, with the smoke cover and the smoke in the air, it's a very difficult time for all Santa Rosans."

More than 53,000 people in Sonoma and Napa counties were under evacuation orders Monday morning, said Daniel Berlant, assistant deputy director with Cal Fire. Many more have been warned that they may have to flee.





Paul Lowenthal, another Cal Fire spokesman, said more than 13,000 homes were threatened in Santa Rosa alone.

“In some parts of Santa Rosa, they're mopping up hot spots," he said. “In other parts, they’re still actively fighting fire."

The fire-spreading winds had, however, died down by late Monday morning, giving crews the opportunity to better contain the blaze, said Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nicholls.

Officials were still unclear on the extent of the damage in the city.

"Due to the nature and the spread of this fire, the most important thing has been getting evacuations and trying to put the fire out versus assessing the amount of damage and the spread," Schwedhelm said.