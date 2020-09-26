As Judge Extends Census Deadline, Bay Area Communities Hustle to Get All Residents Counted

The U.S. Census Bureau completed an intensive three-day operation to count people experiencing homelessness this week, but county leaders and homeless service providers around the Bay Area — not convinced that everyone has been reached — are sending out their own teams looking for folks who’ve been missed.

In Berkeley, Robbi Montoya and Annette Moretti, of the Dorothy Day House shelter, visited homeless encampments in freeway underpasses and walked the downtown streets all week, with the census website bookmarked on their computer tablets, and sacks filled with new socks and granola bars to give away.

Beside a tent on Howard Way, Montoya interviewed a man named Michael, and Moretti struck up a conversation with Anthony Welch, 30, a familiar face from the Dorothy Day breakfast program. Welch said he had heard of the census, but hadn’t participated.

Had he been homeless back on April 1, the official “census day”? “Yes, I was… am,” he said.

Was he living in Berkeley then? Yes.