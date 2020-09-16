Immigrants Win Back Stolen Wages, But Few May Report Violations During Pandemic

In recent years, a series of well-known restaurants in the Bay Area, including Burma Superstar and La Taqueria, have settled or received fines for allegedly stealing wages from their workers.

But advocates and state officials in charge of upholding labor laws worry that vulnerable workers today will be less likely to report mistreatment, because the pandemic has resulted in widespread job insecurity.

The California Labor Commissioner opened an investigation and payroll audit at Kome in 2016, after some employees complained that the restaurant’s owners were using workers’ tips to pay minimum wage salaries.

Building a case requires those impacted to cooperate with the labor agency and testify during hearings, said Winnie Kao, an attorney with the Asian Law Caucus in San Francisco. But workers may be afraid of losing their jobs or facing retaliation from their employers, and some are too scared to proceed, she said.

“Some of the most abused workers involve workers who are unfamiliar with the legal system, who are sometimes fearful of government agencies,” said Kao, who represented some of the Kome workers. “There can be language barriers or cultural barriers.”

Tam was one of a handful of Kome workers who were willing to step forward.

The nonprofit Chinese Progressive Association helped them organize. The workers passed out flyers outside the restaurant about the violations they said they experienced, and garnered attention from the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, which passed a resolution urging San Franciscans to stop going to Kome until the Labor Commissioner’s citation was resolved.

Tam, who moved to the U.S. in 2008 in search of economic opportunities, said he decided to speak up about his experience after his employers retaliated against him and other workers, cutting their hours and even firing one employee.

When Tam testified in person against his former employers at a hearing last year, Kao said he held his ground and inspired others.