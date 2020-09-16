Immigrants Win Back Stolen Wages, But Few May Report Violations During Pandemic

Before it went out of business last year, Kome Japanese Seafood Buffet in Daly City was a popular spot for families celebrating birthdays and graduations.
Ping Tam, 29, started working at the Daly City restaurant in 2012, prepping food in the kitchen for the sushi bar.
From his very first paycheck, Tam said, he noticed that his wages only covered 8-hour shifts. But Tam was clocking 10-hour workdays, six days a week, he said. And the wage theft went on for several years.
"I was angry, but also felt powerless,” said Tam, an immigrant from Hong Kong, speaking in Cantonese. “Many of us complained to management but nothing would change. They just ignored us."
After a four-year legal battle, Tam and more than a hundred sushi chefs, servers, dishwashers and other restaurant staff won a multi-million dollar settlement against Kome’s owners. It was announced last month by the California Labor Commissioner.