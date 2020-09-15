'So Painful': 400,000 Could Face Deportation After Appeals Court Ruling

Morales, a teaching assistant from the Bay Area city of San Pablo, said she received the news that the court had sided with the Trump administration via text, while reading a book to a class of second graders over Zoom.

“I had to swallow my feelings and go on with the lesson,” said Morales, 39. “I feel angry, I feel frustrated. …The fear of being separated from my family is so real, it’s so painful.”

An estimated 270,000 American children have parents with TPS, which allows people to legally live and work in the U.S. but does not offer a path to citizenship.

The earliest that immigration officials could rescind work permits for nationals of El Salvador is Nov. 5, 2021, said ACLU attorney Ahilan Arulanantham. Immigrants from the other impacted countries would see their protections expire as soon as March 5, he added.

U.S. Has Offered Relief for Three Decades

Congress created TPS in 1990 to provide humanitarian relief to noncitizens residing in the U.S. who couldn’t return safely to home countries that were ravaged by war or natural disasters.

The secretary of the Department of Homeland Security designates the countries that are eligible for the protections, and can extend them after periodic review every six to 18 months.

Immigrants from El Salvador, a country with one of the world’s highest murder rates, have been eligible for the relief for nearly 20 years.

Starting in 2017, the Trump administration announced a series of TPS terminations, arguing the protections were no longer needed because the original earthquakes and other conditions that led to the designations had been resolved.

Trump officials have extended the relief for those from Somalia, South Sudan, Syria and Yemen, who represent about 2% of current TPS holders.