Buffy Wicks on Voting with Her Newborn, a Prop 20 Update and a Conversation with Jamal Trulove

After a wild end to the legislative session, Marisa and Guy Marzorati talk with Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks, who voted on the floor with her four-week old baby. They also provide an update on Proposition 20, and former governor Jerry Brown opening his wallet to defeat the measure. Then, actor and activist Jamal Trulove joins to talk about being framed and wrongfully imprisoned for murder in San Francisco and why he's still supporting then-District Attorney Kamala Harris on the presidential ticket.