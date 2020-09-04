After a wild end to the legislative session, Marisa and Guy Marzorati talk with Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks, who voted on the floor with her four-week old baby. They also provide an update on Proposition 20, and former governor Jerry Brown opening his wallet to defeat the measure. Then, actor and activist Jamal Trulove joins to talk about being framed and wrongfully imprisoned for murder in San Francisco and why he's still supporting then-District Attorney Kamala Harris on the presidential ticket.
Political Breakdown
Buffy Wicks on Voting with Her Newborn, a Prop 20 Update and a Conversation with Jamal Trulove
29 min
Actor and activist Jamal Trulove speaks at Frank Ogawa / Oscar Grant Plaza in Oakland on Aug. 26, 2020 to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisc. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
