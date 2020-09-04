The System is a ‘Revolving Door’ Says Homeless Study

Tracey Mixon is one of the peer researchers. She was unhoused when she began working on the survey, she said in a Thursday press briefing. That helped her better connect to the people she was surveying.

"When a person knows I've been in this struggle, and I'm going through this struggle right along with you, you can always find common ground," Mixon said. "Some of the stories I heard are touching me now."

Roughly 580 people living on the streets, in shelters, and other precarious places were surveyed in a study conducted between June 3 and August 30 this year.

"If all these recommendations were put together as a whole, we’d see an incredibly transformative effect on the system," said Jennifer Friedenbach, the executive director of the San Francisco Coalition on Homelessness. "We probably wouldn’t get to zero homelessness, but we’d get to a point where homelessness is much more brief and rare. "

San Francisco's Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing did not immediately respond for comment.

Stop Homelessness Before it Happens

While much of the report concentrates on flipping the script in San Francisco's homeless efforts, a series of questions also focused on prevention.

How did people fall into homelessness? For most of those surveyed, it was a job loss or reduced income that led to an eviction.

A quarter of respondents had only become homeless in the past year, and 9% had become homeless only within three months prior to the survey.

Of those who lost housing, 43% said it was because they were unable to pay rent. And of those who could not pay rent, 37% said it was due to a job loss, with 36% saying they were still working, but their income was too low.