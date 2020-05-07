SF Used to Trash Homeless Tents – Now the City Will Sanction These 'Safe Sleeping Sites'

So Westbrook and other women from the Bayview took matters into their own hands. They walked over to what locals call MLK Park – which on city documentation is called Bay View Park – and measured out the distance between plots themselves.

A renegade camping site was born, from the community, serving the community, with roughly 60 souls sleeping there in tents for weeks.

“When I came in early, they were all piled up in the [shelter's] doorway ... that wasn’t working for us,” Westbrook told KQED News.

So she set up the open-air encampment without city approval.

“No one wants to die from this coronavirus. But if I had waited on the city, people out here might’ve been dead.”

Eddie Tillman, 65, slipped his N95 respirator mask over and under his 49ers hat while sitting inside his blue tent on Tuesday. Tillman told KQED News that he is only a few years out of prison, where he was for “decades” after stealing cars in his troubled youth.

Tillman was raised in the Bayview – it is his home – but his extended family is largely dead or gone. He also said he doesn't want to “burden” his adult children with his own life choices. So Tillman has been living on the streets, slowly withering away, he said. Then he found the MLK Park encampment. It not only saved him from COVID-19, he said, but from his darkest thoughts.

“I don’t say I was going to kill myself. But I didn’t want to live,” he said.

Now he says he feels upbeat once again, and is better prepared to find a job. Work is also a concern for Tasha Swift, 33, who is sleeping in a tent with her boyfriend on the other side of MLK Park.

Swift is an Oakland native who was living with her sister in San Francisco’s Sunnydale neighborhood so the pair could support each other financially. The two parted ways amid some acrimony, and Swift found herself living in her car while still working daily shifts at Split Bread, a San Francisco restaurant.

In early March, Swift was only one tantalizing paycheck away from saving enough money with her boyfriend to go apartment hunting. The cramped confines of her car would be a dreary distant memory, her locked-up knees could heal. They saved every penny, cut every expense.

“You know all the things ‘normal’ people do to make themselves happy? I couldn’t do them. I didn’t even get one soda. No eating out. I cut everything,” she said.

Then COVID-19 hit. The Bay Area-wide shelter-in-place order was instituted March 17, and Split Bread furloughed its workers, at least, Swift still hopes, temporarily. She and her boyfriend reached into their savings to weather the financial storm, their housing dream dashed.

Living in her car was “really scary, I don’t like it. You never know when someone will come up to your window and rob you.” But at MLK Park she’s safer. Now she feels ready to get back to work.

“This isn’t a whole home, but it feels like it,” Swift said.

Soon, more San Francisco neighborhoods could become homes for other folks who've been sheltering in cars, doorways and tents.

Citywide Sites in the Works

Three sites across San Francisco are in the works to become safe sleeping sites like MLK Park. While not locked down as moving forward – various entities are still negotiating these safe sleep sites – KQED News has confirmed they are under consideration.

Perhaps the furthest along in planning stages is the former site of the Temporary Transbay Terminal. An agreement between the Transbay Joint Powers Authority, which holds the lease to that parcel, and the City and County of San Francisco outlines the city’s right to operate it as a safe sleeping site. The document is dated April 14.