California Files Injunction Against US Postal Service Changes

California is pushing the U.S. Postal Service to roll back changes that have led to mail delays. Those include removing mail sorting machines and limiting employee overtime. Critics of the changes maintain they're designed to hamper mail-in-voting during the presidential election.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra said California is joining a group of states filing a preliminary injunction to reverse the changes while a related lawsuit moves forward.

“We want to make sure that the U.S. Postal Service is not violating the law, that the Trump administration isn't trying to tamper with the mail," Becerra said.

In recent testimony to the U.S. House Oversight Committee, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy acknowledged the Post Office has made some changes but insisted they were not politically motivated.