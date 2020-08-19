Postal Service Halts Controversial Changes as California, Other States Threaten Lawsuit

The U.S. Postal Service will suspend proposed changes that critics said could compromise the upcoming presidential election, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced Tuesday.

"To avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail, I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded," DeJoy said in a statement.

DeJoy said post office retail hours will not change, mail processing equipment and blue collection boxes will not be removed and no mail processing facilities will be closed. Additionally, DeJoy said overtime will continue to be approved as needed.

The post office will be able to handle the increased volume of mail expected during the election, he added. But it's unclear whether the post office will replace mailboxes that have been removed and sorting equipment that has been shut off or moved.

California was among a coalition of 14 states preparing to file a lawsuit over the proposed changes. Attorney General Xavier Becerra said he'll be watching to see if the Postmaster makes good on his promises.