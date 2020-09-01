AB 3216 Prioritizes Laid-Off Workers For Rehire

As the legislative session comes to an end scores of bills are headed to the governor’s desk. One new bill, AB 3216, puts pressure on companies to rehire hospitality and transportation workers laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reporter: Sam Harnett, KQED

Poultry Plant Closed for Cleaning Following Eight COVID-19 Deaths

In the Central Valley a facility belonging to poultry processor Foster Farms is planning to shut down for about a week. The plant has seen 400 confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least eight workers have died.

Reporter: Alex Hall, KQED

Remote Learning Puts Teachers on IT Duty

As millions of students across CA start the new school year online, they’re running into the same problems as many of us now working from home, like Security hurdles, wifi dilemmas, and Zoom glitches. In many cases, teachers are taking on IT duty

Reporter: Vanessa Rancaño, KQED