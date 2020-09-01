KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Remote Learning Puts Teachers on IT Duty
Morning Report

Remote Learning Puts Teachers on IT Duty

KQED News Staff
During the 2018-2019 school year, about 1 in 3 Oakland Unified students was chronically absent — defined as missing 18 days of school or more. District officials believe, based on anecdotal evidence, that far fewer kids were present during last spring semester's distance learning. (iStock/Bigpra)

AB 3216 Prioritizes  Laid-Off Workers  For Rehire

As the legislative session comes to an end scores of  bills are headed to the governor’s desk. One new bill, AB 3216, puts pressure on companies to rehire hospitality and transportation workers laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Reporter: Sam Harnett, KQED

Poultry Plant Closed for Cleaning Following Eight COVID-19 Deaths

In the Central Valley a facility belonging to poultry processor Foster Farms is planning to shut down for about a week. The plant has seen 400 confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least eight workers have died.  
Reporter: Alex Hall, KQED

Remote Learning Puts Teachers on IT Duty

As millions of students across CA start the new school year online,  they’re running into the same problems as many of us now working from home, like Security hurdles, wifi dilemmas, and Zoom glitches.  In many cases, teachers are taking on IT duty
Reporter: Vanessa Rancaño, KQED

Sponsored