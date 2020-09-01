From Teaching to Tech Support: Helping Oakland Students Through IT Woes

For Zellman and other newly-minted distance learning leads, the first challenge has been getting technology into students’ hands. Across Oakland Unified, of nearly 25,000 students surveyed, over 19,000 don’t have access to a computer without district help, Thomas said.

Since learning went online in the spring, OUSD has loaned out 23,000 Chromebooks and 5,000 wifi hotspots.

At Bret Harte, survey results show that half of the roughly 550 students don’t have the computer or internet access they need for distance learning without school resources. Some borrowed devices in the spring, and Zellman got loner devices out to most of the rest during the first week of school.

But as soon as students got the tech, another set of issues cropped up.

“Even when families get home with that Chromebook in hand or that hotspot in hand, they don't always know how to use it,” Zellman said.

And then, of course, things can go wrong. Seventh-grader Darriah Andrews has been borrowing a Chromebook from her school since the spring. On the phone with Zellman, she explained that it was working fine, then suddenly stopped recognizing her home wifi network.

“This internet thing, which is not our internet, keeps popping up and I was trying to delete off the screen, but it wouldn't come off,” she said.

“Well, I'm happy to help you,” Zellman said. “This is actually a problem that a lot of the school computers have been having. I actually have a way of fixing it, OK? We're going to put the computer into what's called developer mode.”

Darriah got connected to Zellman in the second week of school because her teachers noticed she hadn’t been able to connect to Zoom. She’d been trying to use her phone, but, “I lost my phone for a minute,” she said. “I’m not gonna lie.”

After she and Zellman get the wifi dilemma fixed, they moved on to enrolling the computer in the district’s network through Chrome Enterprise. This enables the district’s content filtering settings, which block kids from gaming sites and other web material deemed inappropriate, and automatically installs certain browser extensions and apps students need for school.

“I want you to hit control shift and the letter E, like elephant,” Zellman said.

Darriah was on it.

“All right, now, does it say enterprise enrollment?” he asked.

It did.

“So you're gonna type in a special email address,” Zellman continued.

Finally, Zellman walked Darriah through logging into her school email account, where her teachers have been sending emails she hasn’t been able to access. Here they hit a familiar snag.

“It’s saying the email and password you entered don't match,” Darriah said.

“This is going to sound silly, but I want you to make sure that you spelled your name correctly,” Zellman said.

He knew there had to be some mistake, he told her, because he tested the log-in on his end and it worked. “I'm going to spell it out for you. Ready?” he said. “So, S for student, and then underscore — that's where you have to hit shift and then the key that's next to the zero.”

Eventually they got things sorted out.

“It works!” she said. “Hurray!” Zellman responded, with the enthusiasm of a person who too often sees things work out less well.

Before hanging up with Darriah, he reminded her to email her teachers to let them know she’s set for class the following day.

The whole process took less than 15 minutes, but sometimes the problems aren’t so simple. If a phone call doesn’t cut it, Zellman uses Zoom or FaceTime, and in the most complicated cases, meets people in person.

“Families get frustrated very easily,” he said. “A lot of the conversations that I have, I'm playing the role of both support, but also doing a little bit of therapy, of ‘It’s OK. This is hard for everybody.’”

Since school started, Zellman estimated he’s helped 40 to 50 students and families. “This feels like all I do,” he said, although his duties also include supporting all Bret Harte’s teachers with their own tech woes.