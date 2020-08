Fire season doesn't have to be this bad. There are lots of things we can do to prevent more and more extreme wildfires.

It'll take a big shift in the way we do things. California has spent decades reacting to and suppressing natural fires, which is one reason why the wildfires we're currently dealing with are so extreme. But it's still possible to rethink our relationship with fire and change our situation for the better.

Guest: Danielle Venton, KQED science reporter

Recommended Reading: