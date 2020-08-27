COVID Case Stalls Legislature and Joseph Rodota Opens 'The Oppo File'

A COVID-19 infection derails the state legislature just days before the final recess of the session. Marisa and Guy Marzorati get the latest from KQED politics reporter Katie Orr on how the Senate and Assembly are planning to finish the year's work. Then, Joseph Rodota joins to discuss his podcast "The Oppo File" about opposition research. Rodota shares stories from his time as an opposition researcher on Republican presidential and gubernatorial campaigns and discusses how oppo researchers could be approaching the 2020 campaign.