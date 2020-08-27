Protesters Gather in Oakland to Condemn the Shooting of Jacob Blake

Jacob Blake, 29, was shot seven times in the back by police in Kenosha, Wis. on Sunday, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.

Lawyers for Jacob Blake have said he was returning to his car after deescalating a fight when officers began shooting. The incident was captured by cellphone video which shows officers pursuing Blake, grabbing his shirt and shooting him from behind just outside the vehicle. His three children were in the car.

Wisconsin state officials on Wednesday identified the officer who shot Blake as Rusten Sheskey, a seven-year veteran of the Kenosha Police Dept.

The shooting sparked several nights of protests against racial injustice and police violence in Kenosha.Two people were killed Tuesday night at one of those protests and a third was wounded in an attack apparently carried out by a young white man who was caught on cellphone video opening fire in the middle of the street with a semi-automatic rifle.

The alleged gunman, identified as 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, considered himself a militia member trying to protect property. Much of Rittenhouse’s Facebook page is devoted to praising law enforcement, with references to Blue Lives Matter. He also can be seen holding an assault rifle.

Rittenhouse was arrested on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide on Wednesday.

“I just killed somebody,” he could be heard saying at one point during the rampage that erupted just before midnight.

According to witness accounts and video footage, police apparently let Rittenhouse walk past them and leave the scene with a rifle over his shoulder and his hands in the air as members of the crowd yelled for him to be arrested because he had just shot people.

In the wake of the killings, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers authorized sending 500 members of the National Guard to Kenosha, doubling the number of troops. The governor's office said he is working with other states to bring in additional National Guard members and law officers. Authorities also announced a 7 p.m. curfew, an hour earlier than the night before.