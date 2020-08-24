"This is an Absolute Marathon" Fire Crews Make Progress Fighting Wildfires

Some of the biggest wildfires in state history continue to burn over a vast stretch of Northern California with blazes raging in counties surrounding the Bay Area and along the Central Coast.

Senior California Public Utility Regulator Claims Whistleblower Retaliation

Alice Stebbins was appointed in early 2018 as the California Public Utility Commission’s executive director. She says she's being targeted because she's pushing to collect millions in fees the California Public Utility Commission is owed, but has never demanded from utilities.

Reporter: Lily Jamali, KQED

How the Once Mighty GOP Faded from California Politics

As the Golden State became bluer, the Republican Party lost clout and now trails Democrats and independent voters in membership. Mike Madrid, a veteran California Republican political strategist, says it will likely get worse for the party.

Guest: Mike Madrid, co-founder of the Lincoln Project, a group of Republicans bent on defeating Donald Trump