KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
The Grassroots Group Helping Oakland Mask Up (Again)
The Bay

The Grassroots Group Helping Oakland Mask Up (Again)

Ericka Cruz GuevarraAdhiti BandlamudiAlan Montecillo
Mask Oakland has distributed more than 100,000 masks since 2017. (Courtesy of Mask Oakland)

Back in 2017, Quinn Jasmine Redwoods saw a long line of people at a food distribution center in Oakland. Nobody in line had a mask, even though the most deadly and destructive wildfires in Californian’s history were spreading pollutants into the air.

So Redwoods picked up 300 masks at a local store, and created Mask Oakland, a trans/queer led grassroots organization to distribute masks to mostly unhoused and disabled people. And now, fires are burning again — this time, in the middle of a pandemic.

Guest: Quinn Jasmine Redwoods, founding organizer at Mask Oakland

Sponsored