Ban on Police Choke Holds Moves Forward in California Senate

Assembly Bill 1196, which would ban law enforcement in California from using choke holds or similar restraining methods that pose a substantial risk of asphyxiation when detaining people, passed the state Senate Public Safety Committee Friday.

The legislation follows sustained national outcry over the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

State Sen. Steven Bradford, D-Gardena, who voted in favor of the bill, said law enforcement officers frequently use choke holds and similar restraints even when they have other options available.

"This is a technique that has been used over and over again on communities of color when there was no immediate threat or eminent threat to law enforcement," Bradford said.

Many cities in California, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, and San Diego, already have similar bans in place. This bill would create a uniform policy statewide.