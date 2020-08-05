Working Full-Time For Unemployment: One Man's Months-Long Struggle for His Benefits

“I even know, like the codes: you press ‘1, 6, 7, 3’ to get through. You put in your Social Security Number, press ‘1’. And...now they have it where it just hangs up on you. ‘Sorry, we can't help you’ — After you’ve done all that.”

Rael's had plenty of time to internalize the information. Since the pandemic started, he says he’s called EDD around 5,600 times.

He finally got through last week to a representative who could re-certify his application. But, until then, Rael’s was just another of the at least one million claims in EDD’s processing backlog, which has left thousands of Californians without the benefits they're entitled to, and has drawn criticism from multiple state officials.

Even though unemployment applicants must confirm they are looking for work (as long as they’re not too sick) to be eligible for benefits, in Rael’s case, he had to make a full-time job out of pursuing his payments.

‘Just Starting to Get My Mojo Back’

Rael is 56 and lives in West Hollywood. He normally works as a make-up artist and TV stand-in. In the last five years, he’s survived cancer and a heart attack, he said. He’d just gotten back into a routine with work in July of 2019.

“I was starting to get, you know, my mojo back. As you know, I was trying to get on top of my bills because the cancer had bankrupt me pretty much,” Rael explained.

Then, the pandemic hit. Rael applied for regular unemployment benefits, but EDD said he wasn’t eligible.

“I guess because I had cancer, I hadn't put in enough time,” Rael said, “they go 18 months previous, and I was sick. So they said that I didn't have enough hours to qualify.”

Since Rael is an independent contractor, his situation was even more complicated. The CARES act did make pandemic assistance available to unemployed freelancers starting at the end of April. But, even though he was eligible, it took Rael more than 3,600 calls over the course of 10 weeks to get eight weeks’ worth of pandemic assistance back-paid.

Hurry Up and Wait: Grappling with Re-certification

But just because Rael was approved didn’t mean the trouble with EDD was over. He, along with many other unemployment recipients, hit roadblocks when they tried to recertify their unemployment — which they’re required to do every two weeks.

Since the first months of the pandemic, EDD has acknowledged that certain qualifying questions on its forms are confusing.

And, according to EDD spokesperson Loree Levy, one of the questions on the re-certification form is still stymieing applicants:“Question number two asks, ‘Was there any reason other than sickness or injury where you couldn't accept a job offer?’ And a lot of people say ‘Yes.’”

But answering “yes,” according to Levy, disqualifies the application in question.