How Open Vallejo Uncovered the Story of Bent Police Badges
Devin KatayamaEricka Cruz GuevarraAlan Montecillo
An investigation from Open Vallejo found that some of the city's police officers have bent the tips of their badges to mark fatal shootings.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A secret clique of Vallejo police officers commemorate killings by bending the tips of their star-shaped badges — and the city’s top leaders did nothing about it.

That's according to Open Vallejo, a recently launched non-profit news organization. For many locals, the story only confirmed their mistrust of a department they feel continues to act with impunity. Last week, police Chief Shawny Williams announced he would launch a third party investigation into the allegations after two VPD employees came forward about the practice.  But in a city where local officials have been reluctant to discipline its police department, what is the path forward?

Guest: Geoff King, founder of Open Vallejo and civil liberties lawyer

See Geoff’s article and subscribe to the Open Vallejo podcast here

