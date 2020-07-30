KQED is a proud member of
Oakland Zoo Reopens — and Apparently Some of the Animals Even Missed Us

Matthew GreenStephanie Lister
Children at the Oakland Zoo, which reopened to the general public on Wednesday for the first time in more than four months, get as close as they can to the grizzly bears. The bears have apparently missed human connection during the pandemic, according to zookeepers. (Stephanie Lister/KQED)

The Oakland Zoo welcomed back visitors this week for the first time since mid-March, when it was forced to close due to COVID-19 restrictions.

On Wednesday, just weeks after announcing it was facing the threat of permanent closure, the zoo reopened its doors to the general public, resuming a seven-day-a-week schedule, with significantly reduced attendance, strict safety requirements and no access to indoor exhibits or most concessions and rides. Visitors can now buy tickets online in advance for a specific time window, with daily attendance capped at 2,500 people — about a third of normal summer capacity.

And as they did Wednesday, tickets are expected to continue selling out quickly through the remainder of the summer, with throngs of eager quarantine-fatigued kids and adults jumping at the bit to see their favorite creatures.

“It's been a lonely place at the zoo without any people there,” said Erin Harrison, a zoo spokeswoman. “And animals like our giraffes and our primates and our otters and our grizzly bears, they like seeing people, it's enriching for them. We're just really excited to finally be able to reopen and welcome people back and give people a safe place to enjoy themselves at."

To capture the moment, KQED sent photographer Stephanie Lister to the zoo for the grand reopening.

Asher, 2, stands with his mom Rita Graham in front of the otter habitat at the Oakland Zoo on Wednesday. Graham, who lives in Alameda, said she felt safe bringing her son here because it’s all outside. 'It’s a really important educational experience to have a little kid sit down and watch gibbons for 15 minutes,' she said. 'It’s wonderful, especially considering kids haven’t had very many educational opportunities or to speak one another; to see one another. This is probably the greatest number of kids he’s seen in one place in months. It’s important to see other human beings and animals.' (Stephanie Lister/KQED)
New baboon parents tend to their baby, Aluna, who was born in June while the zoo was closed. (Stephanie Lister/KQED)
A zoo employee sanitizes the gondola — which is fully operating — after each ride. (Stephanie Lister/KQED)
Because of limited attendance, zoo visitors on Wednesday had plenty of space to socially distance while observing the animals. (Stephanie Lister/KQED)
The giraffes on Wednesday, among the more popular and missed animals at the zoo. 'People have been talking about how excited they are to see the elephants, grizzlies and giraffes,' said zoo spokeswoman Erin Harrison. 'They seem to be most excited about them.' (Stephanie Lister/KQED)
A masked bear statue greets visitors at the zoo on Wednesday. (Stephanie Lister/KQED)

