On Wednesday, just weeks after announcing it was facing the threat of permanent closure, the zoo reopened its doors to the general public, resuming a seven-day-a-week schedule, with significantly reduced attendance, strict safety requirements and no access to indoor exhibits or most concessions and rides. Visitors can now buy tickets online in advance for a specific time window, with daily attendance capped at 2,500 people — about a third of normal summer capacity.

And as they did Wednesday, tickets are expected to continue selling out quickly through the remainder of the summer, with throngs of eager quarantine-fatigued kids and adults jumping at the bit to see their favorite creatures.

“It's been a lonely place at the zoo without any people there,” said Erin Harrison, a zoo spokeswoman. “And animals like our giraffes and our primates and our otters and our grizzly bears, they like seeing people, it's enriching for them. We're just really excited to finally be able to reopen and welcome people back and give people a safe place to enjoy themselves at."

To capture the moment, KQED sent photographer Stephanie Lister to the zoo for the grand reopening.