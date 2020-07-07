Oakland Zoo at Risk of Permanent Closure Unless Allowed to Re-Open Soon

The Oakland Zoo announced last week that it may have to shut down permanently unless it's allowed to open its doors to visitors soon. The zoo, which has remained closed since mid-March owing to coronavirus concerns, is spending $2.5 million a month to care for the animals and maintain the facility, and it's quickly burning through its reserves. We'll talk to Oakland Zoo CEO Joel Parrott about the future of the zoo and how other zoos across the state are coping with the pandemic.