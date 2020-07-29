Trump Administration Defies Supreme Court, Rejects New DACA Applications

Advocates for immigrants in California are blasting the Trump administration for its decision to reject new applications for the DACA program, which allows undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children to stay in the country. The Administration’s decision comes in spite of a Supreme Court ruling last month striking down President Trump’s attempt to end the program

Reporter: Tyche Hendricks, KQED

CA Sues Trump Administration to Include Undocumented Residents in the Census

Last week President Trump issued a memorandum ordering that undocumented residents not be counted when it comes to determining seats in Congress. California’s Attorney General Xavier Becerra responded yesterday with a lawsuit arguing that counting everyone is a constitutional mandate, and not including the undocumented could cost California seats in Congress.

L.A. County's Atlantic Avenue is Quiet Amid High Unemployment

we've been checking in on how the pandemic has affected people along L.A. County's Atlantic Avenue, a thoroughfare more than 20 mile long that cuts through a variety of working class communities, with large Black, Latino and immigrant populations. Today we hear from Reginald Hall, who lives just off of Atlantic.

Guest: Reginald Hall, Atlantic avenue resident

Esselen Tribe Purchases 1,200 Acres of Ancestral Land

For the first time in more than two centuries, The Esselen tribe in the picturesque Big Sur area has land to call its own. Through a state grant, the Monterey county tribe this week purchased almost 1,200 acres of its traditional territory.

Reporter: Matt Guilhem, KCRW