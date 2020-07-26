California Governor Pledges Support for Essential Workers

“If you do it and become positive you’re not going to have any food on your table, but if you continue you most likely can either die of this or infect other people,” he said.

He said much of the state and federal virus relief money has been tied up in bureaucracy or run through organizations that aren’t the closest to the ground. Many workers are still getting evicted despite state policies designed to prevent it right now, and at some farms workers still aren’t getting enough protective equipment, he said. His organization made and distributed more than 4,000 masks.

Efforts in the Legislature attempt to tackle some of these problems. A bill by Democratic Assemblymember David Chiu and others, would prevent landlords from evicting tenants who can’t pay their rent during the pandemic. It would give tenants up to one year to pay back that rent before a landlord could file a civil action, which would not include eviction. Another bill by state Sen. Jerry Hill would make a coronavirus infection eligible for workers’ compensation benefits. That bill has already cleared the Senate and is now in the state Assembly.

A third bill, by Democratic Sen. Anthony Portantino, would require expanded paid sick leave for food sector workers, including farm workers, so that people who are sick don’t come to work. Democratic Assemblywoman Eloise Gomez Reyes has legislation that requires businesses to report virus outbreaks, something they aren’t currently mandated to do.