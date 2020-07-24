Revisiting the Soundtrack of Silence

This week, we're rebroadcasting the documentary, Soundtrack of Silence, by The California Report's Health Correspondent April Dembosky. Since the story first aired on KQED in 2017, Paramount Pictures has optioned the rights to turn it into a movie, with actor Channing Tatum lined up to produce and star.

Matt Hay is a sophomore in college when he finds out he is going to lose his hearing. He coasts through the early years of his diagnosis in denial, but as his hearing aids get bigger and bigger, Matt realizes he wants to capture the sounds that are slipping away: his girlfriend's voice, the click of her heels; and especially, the songs of their invincible youth.

Matt starts listening to music with a new appreciation — truly studying it — as he curates the soundtrack for the rest of his life. Behind each song, there is a coming-of-age story about freedom, tragedy, and falling in love. As The California Report's Health Correspondent April Dembosky reports, when Matt’s hearing eventually fades to nothing, the silent soundtrack in his head takes on a role he never imagines.

You can listen to the full, original version of the story here.