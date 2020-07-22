California Child Care System on Brink of Collapse, Study Says

She said there was already a child care shortage before COVID-19 and the pandemic is going to make it worse.

“Bottom line is that there will be less child care available," Austin said. "And if there's less child care available, then there's less opportunity for working parents to be able to utilize child care."

That could lead to more parents leaving the workforce. Clinical social worker Micaela Mota works with people who have severe mental illness who are also homeless, or vulnerable to becoming homeless. Her work is considered essential by the state and Mota said she couldn't do it without child care for her one-year-old son.

"In order for me to be able to be focused, and in order for me to be able to give my attention to the population that needs their essential workers to be on point, I need child care," she said. "There's no way I can go ahead and try to deescalate one of my clients from having any sort of self-harm with a one-year-old right next to me."