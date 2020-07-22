California Child Care System on Brink of Collapse, Study Says

A report out today from UC Berkeley’s Center for the Study of Child Care Employment finds an already taxed industry is struggling to survive the COVID-19 pandemic. Director of the Center Lea Austin said the coronavirus is having a wide-reaching, negative impact on the child care system.
“This workforce is very concerned about their own health risks. It finds that programs are financially struggling," she said. "I think we have had a sense for many months now that the child care system, in the middle of this pandemic, is really on the verge of collapse.”
The survey of nearly 1,000 providers shows about 80% are taking care of fewer kids because of health and safety restrictions, which leads to less income. Centers are also seeing increased cleaning and staffing costs. Austin said that scenario is unsustainable for the majority of providers.