California Workers Join Nationwide Action for Black Lives Matter

Bay Area Workers Join Nationwide Action for Black Lives Matter

Workers across the country protested economic and racial injustice Monday by walking off the job for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the length of time that a Minneapolis police officer knelt on the neck of George Floyd.

Reporter: Sam Harnett, KQED

Los Angeles Service Workers Stand In Solidarity With Black Colleagues

Protests also took place in Los Angeles, where workers from the fast-food, gig work, and health care industries led several different demonstrations. Service workers supporting Black colleagues drew comparisons between the labor and racial justice movements.

Reporter: Benjamin Gottlieb, KCRW

Renowned Writer Unleashes Epic Drunk Tweet Storm

This weekend, writer and author Susan Orlean almost broke the Internet with a stream of posts on Twitter. She was at home with her family after having a few glasses of wine at a neighbor's house. Her musings were exactly what the world needs right now.

Guest: Susan Orlean, Writer at The New Yorker and Author of "The Library Book"