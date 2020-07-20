Many Bay Area Teachers Relieved Classes to Stay Remote

Most of the state’s largest school districts are now focusing on reopening schools this fall with distance learning. No county on the state’s monitoring watch list for increases in COVID-19 cases will be able to reopen without special approval.

Julia McEvoy, KQED

Public Health Officials Warn Against Testing Mandates from Employers

Public health officials say employers should not be directing their employees to free, government-run COVID-19 testing sites.

Jackie Fortier, KPCC

California Highway Patrol Officer Harassed Over 20 Women

A statewide KQED reporting project has uncovered serious abuse by a California Highway Patrol officer in Los Angeles. The investigation found that Officer Morgan McGrew sexually propositioned or harassed at least 21 women during appointments at a CHP field office.

Guest: Sukey Lewis, KQED