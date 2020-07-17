Forced To Breathe the Same Air: A Look Inside CA Prisons During a Pandemic

Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast.

‘I Miss Your Face, Your Hugs’: Letters to Loved Ones in Prison

As COVID-19 has raged through our state prisons, relatives haven’t been able to visit their loved ones inside. Producers Ninna Gaensler-Debs, Eli Wirtschafter, and the team at the KALW podcast Uncuffed bring us letters from family members to people incarcerated at San Quentin and Solano State prisons.

‘We’re Talking About Human Beings’: Recently Released from San Quentin, Adnan Khan Advocates for People Still Inside

At least half the population at San Quentin State Prison has tested positive for COVID-19. Adnan Khan spent the last four years of his prison sentence there. While he was at San Quentin, he founded an organization called Re:Store Justice that promotes restorative justice workshops, and provides legal help to people who are incarcerated. He’s now the executive director of that organization, based in Los Angeles. Host Sasha Khokha talks to Khan about his efforts to amplify the voices of incarcerated people still inside during this pandemic.

‘All You Want Is to Be Believed’: The Impacts of Unconscious Bias in Health Care

We all know that people of color have been disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus, with front line jobs that increase exposure, and disparities like underlying health conditions that make COVID-19 worse. Research shows that doctors’ unconscious bias can further hurt patients. The California Report’s health correspondent April Dembosky tells how this played out for one woman recently.