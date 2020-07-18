If a Cop Sexually Harasses You, What Can You Do?

If someone is experiencing sexual harassment by a police officer, is there any advice you have for what they can do in the moment?

The hard thing is in a situation like that, it's going to be your word against his word. And it may be perceived that you're leveling the allegation to get out of a ticket or a charge, so there's going to be some natural cynicism on the part of the law enforcement agency.

I would give these women the same advice I would give anyone: that it's important to document. But it's a really tricky situation, especially like, what do you do if you are actually being arrested and it happens? And you've been handcuffed and it happens? Where you don't have the ability to actually physically defend yourself or get away from someone who is assaulting you?

There's all kinds of power dynamics and control dynamics that come into play. It's a tough question to answer because you're so vulnerable in that situation. [But] you could also 911 and ask them to stay on the phone with you, if you're feeling unsafe.

How can you safely document an incident of sexual misconduct by police?

[You can] audio record, if you're able to do that while it's happening. I've heard of incidents where police officers will ask women to step out of their vehicle and do searches, so that might be a situation where that might be appropriate. The hard thing is that it probably happens so quickly and unexpectedly, that it's probably hard to anticipate that it's going to happen.

One thing that you can do, too, is send yourself an email with all the details you can remember, because the email will be time and date stamped. That creates a contemporaneous record that then is admissible later in a legal proceeding, because you wrote it at the time that it occurred. Lots of people have phones, so it's very easy to send yourself an email and document everything with as many details as you can remember about what happened. So if you're not ready to report right away, that's one thing you could do.

Can you document the incident or seek immediate care without police involvement?

If you go to a rape crisis center – not necessarily because you want to report, but because you want to receive services — and you sit down with a counselor and you go through what happened, that's going to be documented in the therapeutic records.